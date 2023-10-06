Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MARA has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MARA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $7.40. 4,626,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,855,609. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a current ratio of 14.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $19.88.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 284.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $164,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,626.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Digital news, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $164,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,626.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,033,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after buying an additional 1,080,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after buying an additional 978,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 954,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

