LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

LSI Industries Price Performance

LYTS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,712. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $467.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LSI Industries has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $16.60.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.42 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LSI Industries

In other LSI Industries news, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 15,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $245,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,086.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LSI Industries news, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 15,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $245,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,086.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $71,580.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,207.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,020 shares of company stock valued at $949,419. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 580.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Further Reading

