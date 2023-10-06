Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.25.

Get Lam Research alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $11.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $613.88. The stock had a trading volume of 71,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,790. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The firm has a market cap of $81.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $662.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $604.45.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.