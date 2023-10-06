Medifast (NYSE:MED) Hits New 12-Month Low at $72.40

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.40 and last traded at $72.41, with a volume of 31111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Get Medifast alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MED

Medifast Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.16. The company has a market cap of $788.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.33. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 54.46%.

Insider Activity at Medifast

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,403,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,849.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,725,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medifast by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Medifast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,085,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.