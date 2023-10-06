Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.62

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.62 and last traded at $47.87, with a volume of 28766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $772.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average of $60.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,234,000 after purchasing an additional 64,675 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 299.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 548,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,711,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

