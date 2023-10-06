Beldex Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $175.54 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $175.54 million and $3.91 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.79 or 0.05902241 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00039021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00024832 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015770 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,920,268,143 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,848,149 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

