GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Shares Gap Up to $19.02

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.02, but opened at $20.24. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 225 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $482.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 25.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.69%.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

