Request (REQ) One Day Volume Hits $785,260.06

Request (REQ) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $62.32 million and approximately $785,260.06 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00021079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00016334 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013571 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,399.81 or 0.99996865 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06241787 USD and is down -1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $913,266.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

