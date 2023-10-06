Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.51

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.51 and last traded at $34.33, with a volume of 974655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WOLF. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WOLF

Wolfspeed Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 35.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 5,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $470,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,846,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,158,000 after purchasing an additional 157,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at $223,238,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,303,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after buying an additional 670,154 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 36.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,820,000 after acquiring an additional 561,035 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 66.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,761,000 after acquiring an additional 772,055 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.