Komodo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $302,852.89 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $29.68 million and approximately $302,852.89 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00098419 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00046957 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00029475 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

