Crypto Snack (SNACK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $75.40 Million

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Crypto Snack token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Snack has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and $136.63 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto Snack has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Snack Profile

Crypto Snack’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

