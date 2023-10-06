Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.02

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.02 and last traded at C$6.03, with a volume of 47568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.05.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$659.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.07.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

