Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.02

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.02 and last traded at C$6.03, with a volume of 47568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Up 0.7 %
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Undervalued Healthcare Stocks to Watch as Sector Struggles
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Time to Clean Up with These 3 Profitable Garbage Stocks
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Microsoft Stock, Analysts Predict Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.