Mantle Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. Mantle has a total market capitalization of $730.81 million and approximately $33.01 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mantle has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mantle alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz.

Buying and Selling Mantle

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,235,375,849.7631407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.39764404 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $30,140,061.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mantle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mantle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.