DeepOnion 24 Hour Volume Tops $174.54 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 119.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $174.54 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0534 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00040944 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00157130 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00047496 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00024829 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012863 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003553 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

