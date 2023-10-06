BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Down to $37.60

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.60, but opened at $36.80. BP shares last traded at $36.08, with a volume of 2,677,431 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on BP in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

Get BP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BP

BP Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 28.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 3.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in BP by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BP by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BP by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BP by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.