Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000800 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $179.80 million and $12.56 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00039021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00024832 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,340,562 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

