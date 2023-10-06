IOTA Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $421.64 million and $3.86 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005539 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000091 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

