ICON Market Capitalization Tops $165.15 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last week, ICON has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $165.15 million and $3.10 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 968,494,688 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

