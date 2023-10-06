Santos FC Fan Token Self Reported Market Cap Tops $12.56 Million (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Santos FC Fan Token has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a market cap of $12.56 million and $9.41 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santos FC Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $2.76 or 0.00010029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000882 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC.
About Santos FC Fan Token
Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br.
