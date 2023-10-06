Steem Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Steem has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000625 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $76.63 million and $1.97 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,530.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00235545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.00827968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00013865 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00540143 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00056350 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00128169 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 445,481,667 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

