Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0033 on Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $55.30 million and $898,440.27 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,530.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00235545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.00827968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00013865 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00540143 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00056350 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00128169 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,662,450 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.