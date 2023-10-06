CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.1 %

CVS Health stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 106.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

