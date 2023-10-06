Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $29.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Clearway Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

CWEN stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $94,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,448. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after purchasing an additional 767,961 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 582.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after acquiring an additional 463,862 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth $8,081,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after buying an additional 204,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth about $3,024,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

