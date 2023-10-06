Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Piper Sandler

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 78.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Ameresco from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $70.80.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $327.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.97 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $217,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $217,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $108,431.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,670 shares of company stock worth $774,221 in the last three months. 41.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

