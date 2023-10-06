Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.14. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

