Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 300 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,253,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,876,000 after buying an additional 221,305 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,250,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $544,647. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average of $61.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.96.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

