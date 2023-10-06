Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,384,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 87.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $260.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.73.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

