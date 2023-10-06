The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Southern were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $64.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,693.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

