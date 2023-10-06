Breakwater Capital Group Grows Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $29,855,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $359,411,000,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $120.38 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.