Breakwater Capital Group Acquires Shares of 3,191 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,191 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,034,000 after purchasing an additional 235,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $141.52 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.60 and a 200-day moving average of $135.29.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

