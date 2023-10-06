FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Holdings Raised by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,663 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,826 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,989,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.6 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 197.47%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.