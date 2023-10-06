Breakwater Capital Group Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Breakwater Capital Group lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.3% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.8% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 32,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.02.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

