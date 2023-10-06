Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,738 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23,453 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Autodesk worth $53,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $203.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $233.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

