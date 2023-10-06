Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 38,325 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,325 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.23% of VeriSign worth $55,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in VeriSign by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 7.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in VeriSign by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $1,084,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,530,595.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,642 shares in the company, valued at $125,530,595.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.46, for a total value of $27,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,636,185.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,568 shares of company stock worth $5,222,528 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $205.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.96. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.24 and a 52-week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

