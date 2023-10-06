Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 203,654 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 489,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203,654 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.27% of Xylem worth $55,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquila Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,813,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,280,000 after acquiring an additional 42,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 250.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 37,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Xylem by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.54.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $90.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.76. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.