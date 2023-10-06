Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 100,906 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,160,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100,906 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Schlumberger worth $57,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4,851.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,569 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after buying an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 268.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,061,000 after buying an additional 1,915,106 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,717,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.51. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

