Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $58.34 Million Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,347,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,709 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Vale worth $58,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VALE opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.87. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). Vale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4056 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

VALE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.02.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

