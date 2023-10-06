Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 5,110,521 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 155.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,390,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,110,521 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $59,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in CEMEX by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.52.

CEMEX stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

