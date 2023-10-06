Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 61,244 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,314,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,244 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.66% of Dropbox worth $61,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 22.6% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 316,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 58,271 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $2,118,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,524,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,660,000 after buying an additional 263,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBX has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair lowered Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.64 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 621,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,397,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $191,445.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,558.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,231 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 621,329 shares in the company, valued at $17,397,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,370 shares of company stock valued at $7,810,655 over the last 90 days. 25.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

