Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 446,366 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 109.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,366 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Mondelez International worth $62,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

