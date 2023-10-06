Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.72

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.72 and last traded at $27.76, with a volume of 116440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DQ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $42.80 to $38.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($4.45). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $636.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

