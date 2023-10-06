Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.47

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.47 and last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 257321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Huntsman from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,976,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 152.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,369,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,541,000 after buying an additional 2,639,490 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 119.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,665,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,648,000 after buying an additional 2,542,749 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after buying an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

