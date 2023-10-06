V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.87

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 1439597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.53.

V.F. Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in V.F. by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in V.F. by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

