CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.43

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 756314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CNH Industrial from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. CNH Industrial's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 162,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 124,325 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at $453,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,380,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,433,000 after purchasing an additional 212,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

