Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.31

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 512970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Ready Capital Increases Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,866.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also

