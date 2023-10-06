Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $132.84

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $132.84 and last traded at $133.16, with a volume of 35511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.70 and a 200 day moving average of $163.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.24). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $145,627.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,294.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $827,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,920 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $145,627.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $716,294.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 20,927 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,346,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,882,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

