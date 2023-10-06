Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.22

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.22 and last traded at $26.31, with a volume of 30648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.26. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $67.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $46,863.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,067,251.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $46,863.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,067,251.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,041 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $32,697.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 912,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,675,194.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,279 shares of company stock valued at $542,598 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.