Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.86

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.86 and last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 2569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Logistics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Universal Logistics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $634.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $412.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 4th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 14,303,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $352,163,815.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,866,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,141,289.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $3,361,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,729,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 582.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 90,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

