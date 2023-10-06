British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2,458.41

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,458.41 ($29.72) and last traded at GBX 2,462.50 ($29.77), with a volume of 3359994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,507 ($30.30).

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,594.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,677.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of £55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.33.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 57.72 ($0.70) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. This represents a yield of 1.87%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 5,968.99%.

Insider Activity at British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Company Profile

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Karen Guerra bought 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,518 ($30.44) per share, for a total transaction of £780.58 ($943.53). Insiders acquired 48 shares of company stock valued at $121,437 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

