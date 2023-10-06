Aimia (TSE:AIM) Shares Up 10.4%

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.54 and last traded at C$3.39. Approximately 111,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 109,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Aimia from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

The firm has a market cap of C$302.13 million, a PE ratio of 0.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 83.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55.

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.82). The firm had revenue of C$74.80 million for the quarter. Aimia had a return on equity of 80.14% and a net margin of 69.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aimia Inc. will post 0.0170429 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

